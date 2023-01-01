Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve brisket

Consumer pic

 

Corp. HQ -

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket BBQ Meal$6.50
BBQ Marinated Beef Brisket Grilled and then slowly cooked with Corn on the Cob, Baked Beans, Corn Bread and Coleslaw.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$5.50
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich with Potato Salad$5.50
Grilled, sliced, Beef Brisket with BBQ Sauce on rye bread with a side of potato salad and choice of cheese
More about Corp. HQ -
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar - West Reading

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Sandwhich$17.00
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar - West Reading
Restaurant banner

 

EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich on a Brioche Roll w/ Choice of 1 Side$5.50
Beef Brisket Dinner$6.50
Marinated beef brisket grilled then slow cooked in barbecue sauce served with corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw and corn bread.
More about EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Carne Asada

Al Pastor Tacos

Fried Chicken Salad

Crab Salad

Chicken Tikka

Veggie Salad

Quiche

Cheesecake

Map

More near Reading to explore

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (685 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston