Brisket in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve brisket
Corp. HQ -
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
|Beef Brisket BBQ Meal
|$6.50
BBQ Marinated Beef Brisket Grilled and then slowly cooked with Corn on the Cob, Baked Beans, Corn Bread and Coleslaw.
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$5.50
|BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich with Potato Salad
|$5.50
Grilled, sliced, Beef Brisket with BBQ Sauce on rye bread with a side of potato salad and choice of cheese
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar - West Reading
426 Penn Avenue, West Reading
|Smoked Brisket Sandwhich
|$17.00
EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd
2400 Bernville Rd, Reading
|Beef Brisket Sandwich on a Brioche Roll w/ Choice of 1 Side
|$5.50
|Beef Brisket Dinner
|$6.50
Marinated beef brisket grilled then slow cooked in barbecue sauce served with corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw and corn bread.