Cake in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve cake
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$7.55
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Cheese Cake
|$6.00
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|4 High Carrot Cake
|$5.25
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
|Lemonade Cake
|$11.00
Using lemonade as an inspiration, we've layered lemon cake with a luscious, cool lemon mousseline and Meyer lemon curd to create the ultimate lemon cake.
|Lemonade Cake
|$4.25
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
|Crab Cake Club
|$21.00
crispy prosciutto, dill aioli, pea shoots,
pickled red onion, brioche bun
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.25
More about Squawk Cafe
Squawk Cafe
2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading
|Birthday Cake Truffle
|$1.50
|Birthday Cake Oatmeal
|$8.00
Cake Crumb, Rainbow Sprinkles, Vanilla