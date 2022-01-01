Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California salad in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve california salad

Corp. HQ

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Turkey & Ham Ciabatta with Choice of Toppings and Cheese with a Side of Pasta Salad$5.00
Sliced deli turkey and ham with sliced avocado served on a ciabatta roll with your choice of toppings and cheese with a side of pasta salad.
More about Corp. HQ
Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Crab Cake Salad$13.00
Our own Maryland crab cake set atop a bed of mixed baby greens piled high with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, roma tomatoes and sliced avocados. Served with lemon parmesan dressing
More about Cafe Sweet Street
EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap with Pasta Salad$5.50
Chicken Steak meat with choice of Cheese Lettuce , Tomato and Mayo in a Wrap. With a Side of Pasta Salad
More about EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

