Carne asada in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve carne asada
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|CARNE ASADA
|$17.99
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99
|TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
|TACOS CARNE ASADA
|$10.50
Choice of two corn or two flour tortillas, stuffed with tender Angus steak strips, served with cilantro, onions, refried beans and spicy tomatillo sauce.
|CARNE ASADA
|$17.99
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99
Café de Colombia
645 Penn St, Reading
|Lunch - Carne asada / Grilled steak
|$8.99
|Lunch - Carne asada / Grilled steak
|$7.99
|Carne Asada Fries
|$8.50
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
|CARNE ASADA
|$17.99
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99