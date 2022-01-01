Carne asada in Reading

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$17.99
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99
TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
TACOS CARNE ASADA$10.50
Choice of two corn or two flour tortillas, stuffed with tender Angus steak strips, served with cilantro, onions, refried beans and spicy tomatillo sauce.
CARNE ASADA$17.99
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Café de Colombia image

FRENCH FRIES

Café de Colombia

645 Penn St, Reading

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch - Carne asada / Grilled steak$8.99
Lunch - Carne asada / Grilled steak$7.99
Carne Asada Fries$8.50
More about Café de Colombia
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
CARNE ASADA$17.99
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

