Carne asada tacos in Reading

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$14.99
|TACOS CARNE ASADA
|$10.50
Choice of two corn or two flour tortillas, stuffed with tender Angus steak strips, served with cilantro, onions, refried beans and spicy tomatillo sauce.