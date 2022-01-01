Cheeseburgers in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$15.00
2 burger patties, cut in half topped with american cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Burger pattie grilled and served with 2 slice of american cheese and topped with lettuce tomato and pickles
|California Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Burger pattie grilled and served with 2 slice of american cheese, mayo and topped with lettuce tomat, onion and pickles
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Skillet Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Crispy Potatoes topped with Hamburger, Cheese Sauce, Fried Egg, Ketchup, Bacon and Onion.
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.25
6 oz beef patty, 2 slices of American cheese, 2 slices of bacon on a toasted bun
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.25
Hamburger, American cheese, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
|Cheeseburger
|$7.25
6 oz beef patty, 2 slices of American cheese on a toasted bun