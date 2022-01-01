Cheesesteak pizza in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve cheesesteak pizza
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Cheesesteak Pizza
|$20.00
Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped sliced steak meat
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Cheesesteak Supreme Pizza 14"
|$17.99
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce
|Cheesesteak Supreme Pizza 16"
|$20.99
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Pizza 16"
|$20.99
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and mild sauce