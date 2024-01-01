Reading restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reading restaurants
Must-try Reading restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Corp. HQ -

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Meal$6.50
BBQ Chicken Quarter with Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Corn on the Cob and Corn Bread.
California Cheesesteak Wrap with Fries$5.50
Cheesesteak with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served with side of Fries.
2 Pieces of Bacon$1.50
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
RT. 113 Cheesesteak$13.21
Shaved ribeye with sauteéd onions, bacon, provolone/mozzarella blend, American cheese, and our signature Rt. 113 IPA balsamic garlic steak sauce on a hoagie roll.
Wings$14.15
Jumbo wings - 10 per order.
Served with bleu cheese and your choice of up to two sauces.
All flats or all drumsticks +$2
Additional sauces +$.25
The Best Dang Salad We've Ever Made$13.21
Romaine, spinach, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, and walnuts, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Add Avocado +$3
Add Hummus +$3
Add Grilled Chicken +$5
Add Shaved Ribeye +$5
Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6
Add Grilled Shrimp +$8
Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8
Add Grilled Salmon +$8
Consumer pic

 

Lilli's Ranch House

2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lilli’s Club$13.00
choice of roasted turkey, ham, roast
beef, or cheeseburger, mayo, lettuce,
tomato, bacon, & American cheese
KIDS EGG & HOMEFRIES$6.00
1 egg any style, choice of bacon or
sausage served with home fries & toast
Chicken Fingers$15.00
crispy chicken fingers, lightly breaded,
fried golden crisp served with 1 side
Banner pic

 

Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering

84 Commerce Drive, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cranberry Chicken Salad$10.00
Cranberries, Pecans, Honey w/ Apples, Lettuce & Tomato on a Croissant, Bread or Bed of Mixed Greens.Served w/chips and pickles. Upgrade to 4 oz. deli salad for $1.00 or tater tots for $2.00.
Iced Coffee$2.90
16 or 20 oz. Made from our Custom House C9 Blend over Ice.
Breakfast Sides$2.00
Make your breakfast even better by adding some meat or potatoes.
Consumer pic

 

Noodl

428 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Noodle Bowl$14.20
Design your own Noodle Bowl. Choose your noodles, either broth or sauce, then proteins, add-ons, and garnish.
*all veggies are served chilled for maximum freshness!
Wyomissing Protein$15.90
Super greens, chicken, tofu, soy marinated egg, Bok choy, bean sprouts, edamame, carrots, sesame-ginger dressing, nori-sesame seasoning
Summer Seasonal$15.50
Cold Rice Noodles, Lemongrass Chicken, Red bell pepper, Romaine, Basil, Mint, Lime wedge and our house made summer sauce
Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create a Burger$15.25
Build Your Own Burger
BLT Club$9.75
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Juicy Tomato, Crisp Shredded Romaine, and Thin Sliced Turkey layered on Toasted Honey Wheat Bread with Mayo.
Salad Southwest$16.25
Crisp Romaine, Black Bean, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cheddar Jack, Fried Tortilla Strips, and Grilled Chicken served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 3225 North 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
EMPANADAS$11.50
Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
GUACAMOLE DIP "THE ORIGINAL'$8.99
Made daily with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.
POLLO SOUP$9.99
Perfectly seasoned chicken, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribeye Cheesesteak$22.00
Caesar Salad$16.00
Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Main pic

 

Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese - 600 Penn Ave

600 Penn Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BACON TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE$14.25
cheddar, brioche
BREAKFAST GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
cheddar, brioche
CUP FRENCH ONION$9.00
beef broth, swiss, fontina, crispy onion
Consumer pic

 

Screpesi's 1 - Lancaster Ave

500 Lancaster Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Turkey$11.00
chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, mayo, sweet onions
Italian Salad$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, cooked salami, hard salami provolone, capicola, dressing
LG Meatball$11.00
our own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan
Banner pic

 

Go Fish! Seafood - 301 S Hull Street

301 S Hull Street, Sinking Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monkey Roll$16.00
spicy tuna | cucumber | unagi | peppered tuna | honey wasabi sauce | unagi sauce | scallions
Reading Roll$16.00
tuna | cucumber | carrots | avocado | garlic ginger sauce
The Slippery Mermaid$18.00
yellowtail scallion | cucumber | avocado | red pepper | torched salmon | jalapeno | spicy sauce | sriracha
Consumer pic

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pizza 14"$11.50
14" Neapolitan round pizza
Cheesesteak - Large$11.75
Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce
Slice$2.25
Slice of our 18” Neapolitan pizza.
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 3805 Perkiomen Avenue

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHZ ENC & QUES$7.50
One Cheese Enchilada & One Cheese Quesadilla
CHICKEN & RICE$7.50
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce with Mexican rice
BURRITO DE LA ROQUETA$18.50
Two soft flour tortillas filled with an exquisite choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, topped with creamy melted cheese, our famous Mole sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of refried beans or Mexican rice.
Consumer pic

 

Comālli Taqueria

701 Court Street, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
El Brulee$4.75
Pulled Chicken | Mole Poblano | Double Créma Queso Fresco | Fresh Brûlée banana | Nixtamal Tortilla
El Tazón (Bowl)$12.99
Made-to-Order Bowls
Guacamole & Chips$12.99
Made-to-Order Guacamole with a side of chips
Consumer pic

 

The Works at Wyomissing

1109 Bern Road, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2pc Mini Burgers$7.95
Two Certified Angus Mini Burgers with American Cheese
Kids Pizza$7.95
Individual Kids Pizza
Wings$17.95
Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar - West Reading

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast W/ Egg$9.00
Toasted country french sourdough, avocado puree, hemp seeds, egg your style
Latte$7.00
double long shot of Passenger's Stowaway blend paired with your choice of milk.
FHK Country Breakfast$15.00
Two eggs over easy, homefries, choice of one - bacon, sausage, OR ham, & toast
Consumer pic

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tony's of West Reading

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading

Avg 4.7 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Buff Chick Ranch$12.50
Sliced chicken and grilled onions tossed in our mild sauce with American cheese and ranch dressing. You may substitute bleu cheese if you wish.
16" Large Round Cheese$13.99
Classic Neapolitan style thin crust pizza with our fresh made pizza sauce and 100% Grande mozzarella.
The Passyunk Prime$14.95
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz.
Café de Colombia image

FRENCH FRIES

Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading

645 Penn St, Reading

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Piece Avocado$2.00
Madurito Carne$8.00
Small - Mixed Salad$3.50
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 2224 State Hill Rd

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHIMICHANGA$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
EMPANADAS$11.50
Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
GUACAMOLE DIP "THE ORIGINAL'$8.99
Made daily with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Let's Taco Bout It image

 

Let's Taco Bout It

616 Penn Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tuesday Ramses$6.00
3 Chicken Tacos
Anaconda Squeeze$10.00
Eagle Powers$3.50
Consumer pic

 

Kriebel Culinary

945 Berkshire Blvd suite 103, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion Burger$12.00
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.00
Main pic

 

The Greenhouse Kitchen - 105 Evans Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610

105 Evans Avenue, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plant-based Wings$13.95
Seitan based wings with your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and creamy dip.
Chik'n Caesar Salad$11.95
Crispy Romaine, house-made Vegan Caesar dressing, croutons, and topped with grilled Vegan Chik’n.
Consumer pic

 

Fritura Kings - 16 N 6th St

16 N 6th St, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banner pic

 

State Hill Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oakbrook Brewing Company image

 

Oakbrook Brewing Company - Oakbrook Brewing Company

628 Park Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Legacy Cigar Lounge

559 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant image

 

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant

535 Canal Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Fratello's Bar and Restaurant

702 N 8th St, Reading

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Reading Liederkranz

143 Spook Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keagy Produce image

 

Keagy Produce - Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market

2934 N 5th St Highway, reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
