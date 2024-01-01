Reading restaurants you'll love
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Meal
|$6.50
BBQ Chicken Quarter with Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Corn on the Cob and Corn Bread.
|California Cheesesteak Wrap with Fries
|$5.50
Cheesesteak with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served with side of Fries.
|2 Pieces of Bacon
|$1.50
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
|Popular items
|RT. 113 Cheesesteak
|$13.21
Shaved ribeye with sauteéd onions, bacon, provolone/mozzarella blend, American cheese, and our signature Rt. 113 IPA balsamic garlic steak sauce on a hoagie roll.
|Wings
|$14.15
Jumbo wings - 10 per order.
Served with bleu cheese and your choice of up to two sauces.
All flats or all drumsticks +$2
Additional sauces +$.25
|The Best Dang Salad We've Ever Made
|$13.21
Romaine, spinach, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, and walnuts, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Add Avocado +$3
Add Hummus +$3
Add Grilled Chicken +$5
Add Shaved Ribeye +$5
Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6
Add Grilled Shrimp +$8
Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8
Add Grilled Salmon +$8
Lilli's Ranch House
2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn
|Popular items
|Lilli’s Club
|$13.00
choice of roasted turkey, ham, roast
beef, or cheeseburger, mayo, lettuce,
tomato, bacon, & American cheese
|KIDS EGG & HOMEFRIES
|$6.00
1 egg any style, choice of bacon or
sausage served with home fries & toast
|Chicken Fingers
|$15.00
crispy chicken fingers, lightly breaded,
fried golden crisp served with 1 side
Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
84 Commerce Drive, Reading
|Popular items
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Cranberries, Pecans, Honey w/ Apples, Lettuce & Tomato on a Croissant, Bread or Bed of Mixed Greens.Served w/chips and pickles. Upgrade to 4 oz. deli salad for $1.00 or tater tots for $2.00.
|Iced Coffee
|$2.90
16 or 20 oz. Made from our Custom House C9 Blend over Ice.
|Breakfast Sides
|$2.00
Make your breakfast even better by adding some meat or potatoes.
Noodl
428 Penn Avenue, West Reading
|Popular items
|Noodle Bowl
|$14.20
Design your own Noodle Bowl. Choose your noodles, either broth or sauce, then proteins, add-ons, and garnish.
*all veggies are served chilled for maximum freshness!
|Wyomissing Protein
|$15.90
Super greens, chicken, tofu, soy marinated egg, Bok choy, bean sprouts, edamame, carrots, sesame-ginger dressing, nori-sesame seasoning
|Summer Seasonal
|$15.50
Cold Rice Noodles, Lemongrass Chicken, Red bell pepper, Romaine, Basil, Mint, Lime wedge and our house made summer sauce
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Popular items
|Create a Burger
|$15.25
Build Your Own Burger
|BLT Club
|$9.75
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Juicy Tomato, Crisp Shredded Romaine, and Thin Sliced Turkey layered on Toasted Honey Wheat Bread with Mayo.
|Salad Southwest
|$16.25
Crisp Romaine, Black Bean, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cheddar Jack, Fried Tortilla Strips, and Grilled Chicken served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 3225 North 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|Popular items
|EMPANADAS
|$11.50
Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
|GUACAMOLE DIP "THE ORIGINAL'
|$8.99
Made daily with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.
|POLLO SOUP
|$9.99
Perfectly seasoned chicken, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading
701 Reading Ave, Reading
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$22.00
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
|Caramel Macchiato
|$5.00
Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese - 600 Penn Ave
600 Penn Ave, Reading
|Popular items
|BACON TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE
|$14.25
cheddar, brioche
|BREAKFAST GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.00
cheddar, brioche
|CUP FRENCH ONION
|$9.00
beef broth, swiss, fontina, crispy onion
Screpesi's 1 - Lancaster Ave
500 Lancaster Avenue, Reading
|Popular items
|LG Turkey
|$11.00
chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, mayo, sweet onions
|Italian Salad
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, cooked salami, hard salami provolone, capicola, dressing
|LG Meatball
|$11.00
our own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan
Go Fish! Seafood - 301 S Hull Street
301 S Hull Street, Sinking Spring
|Popular items
|Monkey Roll
|$16.00
spicy tuna | cucumber | unagi | peppered tuna | honey wasabi sauce | unagi sauce | scallions
|Reading Roll
|$16.00
tuna | cucumber | carrots | avocado | garlic ginger sauce
|The Slippery Mermaid
|$18.00
yellowtail scallion | cucumber | avocado | red pepper | torched salmon | jalapeno | spicy sauce | sriracha
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza 14"
|$11.50
14" Neapolitan round pizza
|Cheesesteak - Large
|$11.75
Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce
|Slice
|$2.25
Slice of our 18” Neapolitan pizza.
Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 3805 Perkiomen Avenue
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|Popular items
|CHZ ENC & QUES
|$7.50
One Cheese Enchilada & One Cheese Quesadilla
|CHICKEN & RICE
|$7.50
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce with Mexican rice
|BURRITO DE LA ROQUETA
|$18.50
Two soft flour tortillas filled with an exquisite choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, topped with creamy melted cheese, our famous Mole sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of refried beans or Mexican rice.
Comālli Taqueria
701 Court Street, West Reading
|Popular items
|El Brulee
|$4.75
Pulled Chicken | Mole Poblano | Double Créma Queso Fresco | Fresh Brûlée banana | Nixtamal Tortilla
|El Tazón (Bowl)
|$12.99
Made-to-Order Bowls
|Guacamole & Chips
|$12.99
Made-to-Order Guacamole with a side of chips
The Works at Wyomissing
1109 Bern Road, Wyomissing
|Popular items
|2pc Mini Burgers
|$7.95
Two Certified Angus Mini Burgers with American Cheese
|Kids Pizza
|$7.95
Individual Kids Pizza
|Wings
|$17.95
Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar - West Reading
426 Penn Avenue, West Reading
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast W/ Egg
|$9.00
Toasted country french sourdough, avocado puree, hemp seeds, egg your style
|Latte
|$7.00
double long shot of Passenger's Stowaway blend paired with your choice of milk.
|FHK Country Breakfast
|$15.00
Two eggs over easy, homefries, choice of one - bacon, sausage, OR ham, & toast
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tony's of West Reading
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading
|Popular items
|10" Buff Chick Ranch
|$12.50
Sliced chicken and grilled onions tossed in our mild sauce with American cheese and ranch dressing. You may substitute bleu cheese if you wish.
|16" Large Round Cheese
|$13.99
Classic Neapolitan style thin crust pizza with our fresh made pizza sauce and 100% Grande mozzarella.
|The Passyunk Prime
|$14.95
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz.
FRENCH FRIES
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
645 Penn St, Reading
|Popular items
|1 Piece Avocado
|$2.00
|Madurito Carne
|$8.00
|Small - Mixed Salad
|$3.50
Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 2224 State Hill Rd
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|Popular items
|CHIMICHANGA
|$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
|EMPANADAS
|$11.50
Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
|GUACAMOLE DIP "THE ORIGINAL'
|$8.99
Made daily with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Let's Taco Bout It
616 Penn Ave, Reading
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday Ramses
|$6.00
3 Chicken Tacos
|Anaconda Squeeze
|$10.00
|Eagle Powers
|$3.50
Kriebel Culinary
945 Berkshire Blvd suite 103, Wyomissing
|Popular items
|French Onion Burger
|$12.00
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.00
The Greenhouse Kitchen - 105 Evans Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610
105 Evans Avenue, Wyomissing
|Popular items
|Plant-based Wings
|$13.95
Seitan based wings with your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and creamy dip.
|Chik'n Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Crispy Romaine, house-made Vegan Caesar dressing, croutons, and topped with grilled Vegan Chik’n.
State Hill Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
Oakbrook Brewing Company - Oakbrook Brewing Company
628 Park Ave, Reading
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
702 N 8th St, Reading