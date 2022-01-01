Chicken fajitas in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99