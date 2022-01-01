Chicken pasta in Reading
Corp. HQ
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
|Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pasta Salad
|$5.50
Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato and a Side of Pasta Salad.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap with Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Fresh chicken breast, croutons, Romain lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing served in a wrap. Side of pasta salad.
|Chicken Salad Wrap with a side of Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Chicken Salad With Lettuce, Tomato and cheese Served on a Wrap with a side of pasta salad. Choice of additional toppings.
Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading - 500 Penn Ave
500 Penn Ave, West Reading
|Chicken Parm with Pasta
|$13.99
Choice of Pasta with Marinara Sauce and Homemade Chicken Parm