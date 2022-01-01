Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Corp. HQ

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pasta Salad$5.50
Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato and a Side of Pasta Salad.
Chicken Caesar Wrap with Pasta Salad$5.00
Fresh chicken breast, croutons, Romain lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing served in a wrap. Side of pasta salad.
Chicken Salad Wrap with a side of Pasta Salad$5.00
Chicken Salad With Lettuce, Tomato and cheese Served on a Wrap with a side of pasta salad. Choice of additional toppings.
Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading - 500 Penn Ave

500 Penn Ave, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm with Pasta$13.99
Choice of Pasta with Marinara Sauce and Homemade Chicken Parm
EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap with Pasta Salad$5.50
Chicken Steak meat with choice of Cheese Lettuce , Tomato and Mayo in a Wrap. With a Side of Pasta Salad
