Chicken pizza in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.21
Buffalo sauce, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded chicken, tomato, spinach, and finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
BG pic

 

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Sliced chicken steak, mozzarella cheese, mild wing sauce and ranch dressing
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Pizza 16"$20.99
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and mild sauce
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

