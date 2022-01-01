Chicken salad in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Our herbed grilled chicken with yellow onion, celery, scallions, toasted almonds and mayo. Combined with diced tomatoes and romaine in a grilled flour tortilla...Simply delicious!
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and your choice of dressing