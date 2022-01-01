Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Reading

Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Our herbed grilled chicken with yellow onion, celery, scallions, toasted almonds and mayo. Combined with diced tomatoes and romaine in a grilled flour tortilla...Simply delicious!
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and your choice of dressing
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Banner pic

 

Squawk Cafe

2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Squawk Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading

500 Penn Ave, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano, Caesar Dressing 7 oz of Chicken
More about Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading

