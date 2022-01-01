Chicken sandwiches in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella served on a pesto grilled hoagie roll with roasted red peppers
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small
|$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, mild sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small
|$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, and sauce
|California Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small
|$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes