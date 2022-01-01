Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella served on a pesto grilled hoagie roll with roasted red peppers
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, mild sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, and sauce
California Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Chicken Salad

Crab Cakes

Bean Burritos

Garlic Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Salad

Stromboli

Fajita Salad

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston