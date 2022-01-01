Chicken tenders in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
|Southern Fried Chicken Strips
|$8.49
Tender chicken breast strips seasoned with our "grandma's secret seasoning", served with a house-made honey mustard.
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Kids Chicken Fingers w/Fries
|$7.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.50
4 Chicken fingers and fries served with a side of honey mustard
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.25
3 breaded chicken fingers, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
|Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries
|$9.99
4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of dressing