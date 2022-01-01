Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Strips$8.49
Tender chicken breast strips seasoned with our "grandma's secret seasoning", served with a house-made honey mustard.
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
BG pic

 

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers w/Fries$7.00
Chicken Fingers$10.50
4 Chicken fingers and fries served with a side of honey mustard
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.25
3 breaded chicken fingers, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries$9.99
4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Chicken Finger Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of dressing
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

