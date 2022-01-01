Chile relleno in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chile relleno
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|CHILE RELLENO
|$8.50
A slightly spicy poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, breaded, fried and topped with our red sauce.
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|CHILE RELLENO
|$8.50
