Chili in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve chili

Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop Chili$8.50
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Restaurant banner

 

Louie's Kitchen and Bar

12 Village Center Drive, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Double Chili
Black, Pinto and Kidney beans, ground beef and ground pork, our double smoked and Irish bacon all in a sauce made from scratch with four dried Mexican chilis but not too spicy!
More about Louie's Kitchen and Bar

