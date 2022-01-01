Chimichangas in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
|$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.
|CHIMICHANGA
|$14.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
|$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.
|CHIMICHANGA
|$7.50
|CHIMICHANGA
|$10.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|CHIMICHANGA
|$10.99
|CHIMICHANGA
|$14.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
|SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
|$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.