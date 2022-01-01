Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve chimichangas

Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.
CHIMICHANGA$14.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.
CHIMICHANGA$7.50
CHIMICHANGA$10.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA$10.99
CHIMICHANGA$14.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$16.99
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Chicken Tenders

Greek Salad

Chips And Salsa

Hummus

Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Waffles

Cappuccino

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston