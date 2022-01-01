Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chopped salad in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Chopped Salad
Reading restaurants that serve chopped salad
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
No reviews yet
Italian Chopped Salad
$12.26
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
No reviews yet
Asian Chop Salad
$15.00
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Reading
Fried Chicken Salad
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Tuna Wraps
Garlic Bread
Veggie Tacos
Lamb Gyros
Ceviche
More near Reading to explore
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(71 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1820 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston