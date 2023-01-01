Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve cobbler

Consumer pic

 

Lilli's Ranch House

2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Cobbler$6.99
More about Lilli's Ranch House
Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$4.75
More about Cafe Sweet Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Cannolis

Pierogies

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Fried Steaks

Sweet Potato Fries

Sloppy Joe

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Reading to explore

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston