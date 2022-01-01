Cookies in Reading

Reading restaurants that serve cookies

a8d348d2-1cd2-4d1a-b72e-5bf29b747574 image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie - Chocolate Chunk$2.50
More about Cafe Sweet Street
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sun Butter Cookie Dough Square$3.50
vegan + GF: sun butter. chocolate chips. coconut oil. GF flour. vanilla. pure maple syrup. salt.
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

