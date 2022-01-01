Cookies in
Reading restaurants that serve cookies
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
No reviews yet
Cookie - Chocolate Chunk
$2.50
More about Cafe Sweet Street
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
426 Penn Avenue, West Reading
No reviews yet
Sun Butter Cookie Dough Square
$3.50
vegan + GF: sun butter. chocolate chips. coconut oil. GF flour. vanilla. pure maple syrup. salt.
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
