Curry in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Citrus Quinoa Bowl$7.25
More about Cafe Sweet Street
B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Tofu Curry$18.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading

