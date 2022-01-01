Enchiladas in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve enchiladas
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$14.99
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Choose your sauce:
Verde (green)
|ENCHILADAS TAPATIAS
|$14.99
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Choose your sauce:
Tapatias (not spicy) (Red)
|SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
|$15.99
Three delicious enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp, tomato sauce and pico de gallo, topped with green sauce, red sauce and queso fresco. Accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
|$14.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, red onions and cheese, accompanied with refried beans.
|ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
|$14.99
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Choose your sauce:
Poblanas (Mole)
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|SPINACH ENCHILADAS
|$11.99
Fresh spinach sautéed in garlic butter with a touch
of white wine, wrapped in three corn tortillas
topped with mild creamy chipotle sauce and sour
cream. Served with Mexican rice and beans
