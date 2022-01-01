Fajitas in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|FAJITAS
|$19.50
Sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of:
Steak 17.99
Chicken 16.99
|SHRIMP FAJITA QUESA
|$14.50
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Shrimp 14.50
|FAJITAS ALEBRIJE
|$21.99
A flavorful assortment of steak, chicken and shrimp, cooked to perfection with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99.
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$11.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sautéed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce.
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$13.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA
|$11.99
|FAJITAS
|$19.50
Sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of:
Steak 17.99
Chicken 16.99
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$11.50