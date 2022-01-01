Fried chicken sandwiches in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Corp. HQ
Corp. HQ
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
|Chic Fill A Like Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$5.50
Fresh House made Chic Fill A Like Sandwich Served with Choice of Toppings. Served with Fries.
|Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pasta Salad
|$5.50
Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato and a Side of Pasta Salad.
|Chicken Club Sandwich with Fries
|$5.50
Friend Chicken Breast with Bacon Lettuce Tomato on a Kaiser with Fries.
More about EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd
EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd
2400 Bernville Rd, Reading
|Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$5.50
Grilled Chicken breast with bacon and melted cheddar cheese and Barbecue sauce on a toasted roll served with french fries
|Chic Fill A Like Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$5.50
Fresh House made Chic Fill A Like Sandwich Served with Choice of Toppings.
|Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich w/ fries
|$5.50
Breaded chicken breast topped with ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a roll.