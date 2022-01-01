Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Corp. HQ

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chic Fill A Like Chicken Sandwich with Fries$5.50
Fresh House made Chic Fill A Like Sandwich Served with Choice of Toppings. Served with Fries.
Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pasta Salad$5.50
Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato and a Side of Pasta Salad.
Chicken Club Sandwich with Fries$5.50
Friend Chicken Breast with Bacon Lettuce Tomato on a Kaiser with Fries.
More about Corp. HQ
Restaurant banner

 

EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich with Fries$5.50
Grilled Chicken breast with bacon and melted cheddar cheese and Barbecue sauce on a toasted roll served with french fries
Chic Fill A Like Chicken Sandwich with Fries$5.50
Fresh House made Chic Fill A Like Sandwich Served with Choice of Toppings.
Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich w/ fries$5.50
Breaded chicken breast topped with ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a roll.
More about EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Hash Browns

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chimichangas

Beef Salad

White Pizza

Pizza Steak

Paninis

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston