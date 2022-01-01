Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Garden Salad
Reading restaurants that serve garden salad
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
No reviews yet
Salad Garden
$10.00
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$5.50
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Browse other tasty dishes in Reading
Lasagna
Cheese Pizza
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Pizza Steak
Fish Tacos
Hummus
Shrimp Fajitas
More near Reading to explore
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston