Grilled chicken in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Grilled Chicken Grinder
|$12.00
Grilled chicken with pesto on roll topped with sauteed spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven
|Kids Grilled Chicken w/Fries
|$8.00
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Grilled Chicken Sub - Large
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and your choice of dressing
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading
500 Penn Ave, West Reading
|Grilled Chicken Ceaser Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Ceaser Dressing, Romaine, Romano
FRENCH FRIES
Café de Colombia
645 Penn St, Reading
|Lunch - Pollo asado / Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
