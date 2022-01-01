Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve grilled chicken

BG pic

 

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Grinder$12.00
Grilled chicken with pesto on roll topped with sauteed spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven
Kids Grilled Chicken w/Fries$8.00
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub - Large$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and your choice of dressing
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Consumer pic

 

Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading

500 Penn Ave, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Ceaser Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Ceaser Dressing, Romaine, Romano
More about Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading
Café de Colombia image

FRENCH FRIES

Café de Colombia

645 Penn St, Reading

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch - Pollo asado / Grilled Chicken$7.99
Lunch - Pollo asado / Grilled Chicken$8.99
More about Café de Colombia
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

