Home fries in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Home Fries
Reading restaurants that serve home fries
Corp. HQ
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
No reviews yet
Cheese Omelet with Choice of Cheese, Home fries and Toast.
$5.00
Cheese omelet with choice of cheese, and toast.
More about Corp. HQ
Lilli's Ranch House
2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn
No reviews yet
Home fries
$4.00
More about Lilli's Ranch House
