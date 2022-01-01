Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve lentil soup

Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup Sausage and Lentil$3.75
More about Cafe Sweet Street
B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Ham and Lentil Soup$12.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading

