Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Item pic

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup Mushroom$3.75
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Consumer pic

 

Salute Ristorante Italiano

4716 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Mushroom Soup$10.00
More about Salute Ristorante Italiano

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Chimichangas

Tikka Masala

Omelettes

Shrimp Soup

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Ranch Salad

Apple Salad

Map

More near Reading to explore

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston