Nachos in Reading

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.38
Corn tortilla chips topped with layers of jalapeño cheese sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, and scallions. Served with a sour cream drizzle and pico de gallo on the side.
Add grilled chicken or steak + $3.
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP NACHOS$12.50
Savory sauteed Shrimp served over crunchy corn tortilla chips with refried beans, grated cheese, jalapeño and pico de gallo.
NACHOS DE CARNITAS$11.99
(Pulled pork nachos). Cheese nachos topped with carnitas, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
NACHOS ALEBRIJE$12.50
Nachos with assorted toppings: cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, covered with jalapeno cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP NACHOS$12.50
Savory sauteed Shrimp served over crunchy corn tortilla chips with refried beans, grated cheese, jalapeño and pico de gallo.
NACHOS$5.00
NACHOS DE CARNITAS$11.99
(Pulled pork nachos). Cheese nachos topped with carnitas, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHOS ALEBRIJE$12.50
Nachos with assorted toppings: cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, covered with jalapeno cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
NACHOS$5.00
NACHOS DE CARNITAS$11.99
(Pulled pork nachos). Cheese nachos topped with carnitas, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
Let's Taco Bout It image

 

Let's Taco Bout It

616 Penn Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho & the Sweats$3.00
More about Let's Taco Bout It

