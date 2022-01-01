Nachos in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve nachos
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
|Nachos
|$10.38
Corn tortilla chips topped with layers of jalapeño cheese sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, and scallions. Served with a sour cream drizzle and pico de gallo on the side.
Add grilled chicken or steak + $3.
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|SHRIMP NACHOS
|$12.50
Savory sauteed Shrimp served over crunchy corn tortilla chips with refried beans, grated cheese, jalapeño and pico de gallo.
|NACHOS DE CARNITAS
|$11.99
(Pulled pork nachos). Cheese nachos topped with carnitas, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|NACHOS ALEBRIJE
|$12.50
Nachos with assorted toppings: cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, covered with jalapeno cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|NACHOS
|$5.00
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|NACHOS
|$5.00
