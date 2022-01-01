Pancakes in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve pancakes
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
|Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
wine butter, candied pecans, seasonal compote
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
426 Penn Avenue, West Reading
|Regular Pancakes (GF)
|$10.50
3 Pancakes served w/Melted Ghee & Maple syrup
|Pancake Special
|$12.00
Gluten free pancakes served with a side of maple syrup and ghee.
|Kids Pancakes (GF)
|$7.00
3 Small Pancakes w/Melted Ghee and Syrup