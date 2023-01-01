Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve salad rolls

Corp. HQ -

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

Roast Beef on Whole Wheat Roll with Horseradish Mayo$5.50
Roast Beef with horseradish mayo and choice of cheese on a whole wheat roll
Turkey & Cheese on Onion Roll with a side of Pasta Salad$5.50
Turkey, lettuce, and tomato with choice of cheese on an onion roll & a side of pasta salad
Waldorf Chicken Salad on Kaiser Roll with House Made Chips$5.50
House made chicken salad with chopped apple, walnuts, Craisins, Romain leaf lettuce served on a kaiser roll with a tangy mayonnaise spread. Choice of Cheese. Served with house made chips.
EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

Barbecue Beef on a Roll with cucumber, tomato pasta salad$5.00
Chopped roast beef with barbecue sauce on a roll served with cucumber, tomato pasta salad.
