Salmon in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve salmon
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|GRILLED SALMON TACOS
|$16.50
Choice of three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas. Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and chipotle cinnamon blend. Topped with lettuce, mango and pico de gallo, accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|GRILLED SALMON TACOS
|$16.50
Choice of three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas. Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and chipotle cinnamon blend. Topped with lettuce, mango and pico de gallo, accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|GRILLED SALMON TACOS
|$16.50
Choice of three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas. Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and chipotle cinnamon blend. Topped with lettuce, mango and pico de gallo, accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.