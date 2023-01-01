Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Scallops
Reading restaurants that serve scallops
B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading
701 Reading Ave, Reading
No reviews yet
Scallops Polenta
$37.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar - West Reading
Salute Ristorante Italiano
4716 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring
No reviews yet
Sea Scallops
$33.99
More about Salute Ristorante Italiano
