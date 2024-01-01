Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve shawarma

Corp. HQ -

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Bowl$5.50
Baked chicken over red onion on top of a bed of rice with choice of additional shawarma toppings
More about Corp. HQ -
EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma Bowl$5.50
Your choice of chicken or shrimp served over jasmine rice with toppings.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$5.50
Warmed chicken with your choice of toppings in a wrap.
More about EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

