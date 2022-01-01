Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve spaghetti

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$12.00
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$8.00
Semolina spaghetti noodles served with meatballs and smothered in our marinara sauce. Garnished with parmesan cheese
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti w Sausage$13.99
Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Chicken Parm w Spaghetti$14.99
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Spaghetti w Meatballs$13.99
2 meatballs and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Keagy Produce

2934 N 5th St Highway, reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Squash (each)$4.00
More about Keagy Produce

