Spaghetti in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve spaghetti
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Spaghetti
|$12.00
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$8.00
Semolina spaghetti noodles served with meatballs and smothered in our marinara sauce. Garnished with parmesan cheese
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Spaghetti w Sausage
|$13.99
Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
|Chicken Parm w Spaghetti
|$14.99
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
|Spaghetti w Meatballs
|$13.99
2 meatballs and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread