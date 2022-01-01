Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve steak salad

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Steak Salad$15.09
Marinated flank steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, white bean hummus, feta, lemon slices, and finished with dill and olive oil.
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
BG pic

 

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chip Steak Salad$14.00
Our delicious chip steak served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce and then topped with mozzarella, tomato and red onion.
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, steak, and your choice of dressing
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Italian Subs

Flautas

Meatball Subs

Bisque

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston