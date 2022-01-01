Steak salad in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
|Mediterranean Steak Salad
|$15.09
Marinated flank steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, white bean hummus, feta, lemon slices, and finished with dill and olive oil.
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Chip Steak Salad
|$14.00
Our delicious chip steak served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce and then topped with mozzarella, tomato and red onion.