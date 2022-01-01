Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Corp. HQ

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich with Hash Brown$5.00
Steak meat, eggs, and choice of cheese with choice of bread. Side hash brown.
Steak Sandwich$5.00
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich with Hash Brown$5.00
Steak meat, egg, with choice of cheese and choice of toast and a hash brown on the side
More about Corp. HQ
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich - Large$10.25
Steak, onions, and sauce
Steak Sandwich - Small$9.25
Steak, onions, and sauce
Chicken Steak Sandwich - Small$9.25
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Chocolate Cake

Shrimp Soup

Italian Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caprese Salad

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Wraps

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston