Steak sandwiches in Reading

Reading restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Corp. HQ
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
|Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich with Hash Brown
|$5.00
Steak meat, eggs, and choice of cheese with choice of bread. Side hash brown.
|Steak Sandwich
|$5.00
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Steak Sandwich - Large
|$10.25
Steak, onions, and sauce
|Steak Sandwich - Small
|$9.25
Steak, onions, and sauce
|Chicken Steak Sandwich - Small
|$9.25
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce