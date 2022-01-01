Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Tomato Soup
Reading restaurants that serve tomato soup
Corp. HQ
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
No reviews yet
Cream of Broccoli Cheddar
More about Corp. HQ
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
No reviews yet
Soup Tomato
$3.75
Creamy Herbed Tomato Soup
Grilled Cheese Avocado Toast w/ tomato soup
$10.00
Texas toast butter-grilled with avocado, Cooper American and Cabot cheddar and served with a cup of our creamy tomato soup
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Reading
Chile Relleno
Sweet Potato Fries
Chef Salad
Pies
Ice Cream Cake
Quesadillas
Fried Ice Cream
Grilled Chicken
More near Reading to explore
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1842 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston