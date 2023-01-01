Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey salad in Reading

Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve turkey salad

Corp. HQ -

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Avocado Club Wrap with Macaroni Salad$5.50
Sliced smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise in a wrap with a side of macaroni salad
Smoked Turkey Club Focaccia with Pasta Salad$5.50
Sliced smoked deli turkey with bacon, lettuce, and tomato and choice of cheese served on tomato focaccia bread with a side of pasta salad
Turkey & Cheese on Onion Roll with a side of Pasta Salad$5.50
Turkey, lettuce, and tomato with choice of cheese on an onion roll & a side of pasta salad
More about Corp. HQ -
Screpesi's 1 - Lancaster Ave

500 Lancaster Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Salad$11.00
More about Screpesi's 1 - Lancaster Ave

