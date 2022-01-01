Vegetarian pizza in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Vegetable Pizza
|$18.00
Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with broccoli, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and black olives
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Vegetable Lovers Pizza 14"
|$17.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)
|Vegetable Lovers Pizza 16"
|$20.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)