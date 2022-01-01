Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pizza$18.00
Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with broccoli, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and black olives
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Lovers Pizza 14"$17.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)
Vegetable Lovers Pizza 16"$20.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

