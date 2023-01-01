Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Reading

Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve veggie salad

Consumer pic

 

Corp. HQ -

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Vegetable Pasta Salad$1.50
Pasta salad with broccoli, parmesan cheese, tomato, cucumber and caesar dressing
Italian Style Meat & Veggie Wrap with Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pasta Salad$5.00
Chopped zucchini, cubed provolone, cubed hard salami, roasted red pepper, tomato, diced onion, shredded lettuce and oil, vinegar, & oregano seasoning served in a wrap with a side of bacon cheddar ranch pasta salad
More about Corp. HQ -
Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad$10.00
Chickpeas, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over our baby greens, served with Balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cafe Sweet Street

