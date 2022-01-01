Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Banner pic

 

Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering

84 Commerce Drive, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
6 oz. Creamy Vanilla Yogurt, Homemade Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana
More about Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dairy Yogurt Parfait$12.00
grass-fed yogurt with your choice of 3 toppings.
Non-Dairy Yogurt Parfait$12.00
creamy dairy-free coconut yogurt with your choice of 3 toppings.
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tuna Wraps

Veggie Tacos

Italian Subs

Carne Asada

Lamb Gyros

Egg Rolls

Spaghetti

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (525 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston