Go
Toast

Ready Brew

Strong Sarcasm. Stronger Coffee.

Locally owned and operated. Specialty coffee and espresso drinks, teas and food. Great variety of wines, craft beers and domestics. We welcome you to our home town and cozy environment :)

214 North Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kávaccino$5.00
A customizable blended iced coffee. Created with our signature cold brew coffee. Any flavor combo of your choice. Translation: Czech. Káva: coffee
Latte
Made from espresso and milk. Enjoy this local fav iced or hot. It consists of 2-3 shots of espresso, heated/cold milk and toped with just a little foam.
Czech Cream Soda$5.75
Creamy goodness with an energy boost! Try any flavor or any combination of flavors
Cold Brew Coffee$4.00
Created by steeping ground coffee in room temperature water for 12 hours or longer and then filtering out the grounds for a clean cup without sediment.
The Get READY$5.75
Combination of 8.9 oz RED BULL, lemonade & any flavor or combination of flavors! Comes in our Savage size only. TBH coconut+passion fruit is bomb dot com.
Breakfast Croissant Sammich$5.00
Handcrafted and pressed, made fresh when ordered!
Breakfast Bowl$6.00
2 Eggs, sausage, bacon topped with cheese avocado & Everything but the bagel seasoning.
Callie Brew$2.00
Not coffee. Milk based beverage in our signature 10 oz cup for the kids or larger sizes for big kids & adults. Hot, cold or blended. Choose any flavor or combination, for hot chocolate choose chocolate!
Loaded Avocado Toast$4.50
1 large or 2 small slices of toasted homestyle panini bread, topped with avocado, feta cheese, tomatoes, and seasoning. Piece size may vary depending on availability.
Macchiato
See full menu

Location

214 North Main St.

West TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Homestead

No reviews yet

Please place an order here to-go or for delivery.

BSR Surf Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BSR Ticketing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pollo Regio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston