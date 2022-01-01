Go
Real Coconut

Our Conscious Kitchen creates plant focused healthy all day foods. We are gluten, grain and dairy free as well as not having soy or refined sugar.

The Park at Cross Creek

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$15.00
Plantain flour bread, toasted and loaded with smashed avocado, a squeeze of lime, chili flakes, and fresh leaves & greens.
Charred Sweet Potato Salad$16.00
Charred sweet potato and onions, served on a bed of leaves, with a cilantro and lime vinaigrette.
Chicken Broth$12.00
Housemade broth. Pick up to five accompaniments and any premium additions.
Avocado Bites$13.00
Coated with our grain-free batter.
Berry Green$12.95
Blueberries, spinach, frozen bananas, fresh coconut milk, ice.
Daily Soup
Call for the soup of the day.
Broccoli, Pea, Avocado Salad$16.00
Warm broccoli, peas, cherry tomatoes, and red onion, on a bed of fresh leaves, topped with avocado, toasted seeds, lime, and extra virgin olive oil.
Fried Chicken Bites$16.00
Organic, pasture-raised chicken pieces, marinated in a coconut buttermilk, coated with our grain-free batter.
Real Coconut Quesadillas$10.00
Coconut flour tortillas filled with our melted coconut cheese, served with pico de gallo.
Fish & Chips$20.00
Wild-caught cod pieces, coated in our grain-free batter & served with yucca fries.

Location

Malibu CA

Sunday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
Monday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 7:30 pm
