Real Time Sports Bar
Real Time Sports bar located in Elk Grove Village is a sports bar like you have never seen before. With 50 HD TVs and a 20 foot jumbo screen, we offer all sports games minute by minute. Unbelievable food and awesome drink specials keep our customers coming back for more. We look forward to seeing you soon!
1120 W. Devon Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1120 W. Devon Avenue
Elk Grove Village IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pollyanna Brewing Company
Pollyanna Brewing Company - Roselare
Doctor Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
Cofelo Corner
Local in Roselle! Delicious Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Sandwiches, and CAKE! Need Catering? www.CofelosCatering.com
Church Street Brewing Company
Locally-owned, family-owned. Church Street Brewing hosts weekly live music, an up-and-coming kitchen & free event space. We welcome kids and dogs - totally family-friendly! We are committed to never sacrificing what really matters: taste, character, and community.