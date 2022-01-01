Go
Real Time Sports Bar

Real Time Sports bar located in Elk Grove Village is a sports bar like you have never seen before. With 50 HD TVs and a 20 foot jumbo screen, we offer all sports games minute by minute. Unbelievable food and awesome drink specials keep our customers coming back for more. We look forward to seeing you soon!

1120 W. Devon Avenue

Popular Items

Bases Loaded Skins$9.99
Four potato skins topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions
18" Family Thin$20.00
Your choice of ingredients
Sliders$13.99
YOUR CHOICE OF FOUR MINI SLIDERS, SERVED WITH ONION STRINGS. ORIGINAL CHEESEBURGER, PULLED PORK, PHILLY, BUFFALO CHICKEN, CHICKEN PARMESAN OR MEATBALL
Cream of Chicken and Rice Soup$5.99
Prepared by our chefs daily
Boneless Wings
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY, YOUR CHOICE OF EXTRA MILD, MILD, HOT, FREAKIN' HOT (NO RETURNS), BBQ, ROASTED GARLIC PARMESAN, TERIYAKI, OR BBQ FREAKIN' HOT. TRY OUR AWARD WINNING MANGO SIRACHA SAUCE!
12"Medium Thin$14.00
Your choice of ingredients
Griddle Burger$13.99
Two thin patties grilled to perfection and served with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, red pepper aioli, and your choice of side
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
Eight golden fried Mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce.
PEPSI CAN$1.00
The Tailgator$12.99
1/2 lb. grilled Angus beef burger with your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle by request.
Location

1120 W. Devon Avenue

Elk Grove Village IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
