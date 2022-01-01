Go
Toast

Real McCoy's

Your local restaurant and bar! 52 draft beers, full menu, smoker, full bar, patio, dining, cocktail, and game room. Fun for everyone!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

3325 Rogers Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$14.99
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
6 Wings Grilled$12.99
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
BBQ or Buffalo – Fresh battered and fried Chicken sandwich served with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.
Beer Bucket Nachos$14.99
Smoked and pulled chicken, pico de gallo, melty cheddar sauce, jalapeños, mexican black beans, green onions, and sour cream.
Full Fresh Greens Salad$10.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, and croutons.
Pub fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered Pacific Cod, side of Carolina slaw and Fries.
Philly Steak$14.99
House cut Steak, or Smoked Chicken, melted Provolone, sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers on a Hoagie Roll.
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
1/4 pound burger cooked well, with american cheese, served on a slider bun. Come with choice of side.
Half Tender Platter$11.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Full Tender Platter$17.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3325 Rogers Rd

Wake Forest NC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Epic Axe Wake Forest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout

No reviews yet

Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award winning brews and atmosphere to Wake Forest. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston