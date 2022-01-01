Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

Go
341 S MAIN STREET

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$22.95
beer-battered fresh cod served with fries and tartar sauce
Paella Valenciana$34.95
a seafood specialty of Spain with a cold water lobster tail, andouille sausage, shellfish, chicken, and vegetables simmered with rice and saffron
Lobster Roll$28.95
Maine Style - chilled lobster salad with mayo and celery. Served with fries and a dill pickle
Perch$34.95
Enjoy your fresh catch broiled, fried, grilled, or for something more adventurous try one of the following options: Blackened - Seasoned with our own special Cajun blend, seared and drizzled with roasted pepper aioli Shanghai Style - Sesame steamed and paired with sticky rice, spinach and ginger-scallion soy sauce, +2.95
Seafood Alfredo$28.95
with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, and scallops
Caesar Salad$11.95
with shaved Parmesan and garlic croutons
House Salad$6.95
mixed greens, shredded white cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, and shallot vinaigrette
Oysters$3.50
shucked to order, served on the raw shell with lemon, cocktail sauce, and horseradish. Please ask of our current selection of oysters as they change daily
Key Lime Pie$8.95
housemade and served with whipped cream and lime zest
Maryland Style Crab Cake$17.95
jumbo blue crab, pan seared cake, mustard sauce, & spring mix tossed with fruit and nuts
Location

341 S MAIN STREET

ANN ARBOR MI

Sunday1:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
