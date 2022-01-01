Real Seafood Co. Bay City
Quite Simply, Seafood, as it Should Be!
199 Uptown Drive
Popular Items
Location
199 Uptown Drive
Bay City MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Paddy's Green Hut
Come in and enjoy!
Drift Beer Garden
Come in and enjoy!
Tavern 101
We are a full service restaurant. Our menu consists of appetizers, a la carte, salads and entrees featuring signature artisan flat breads and signature sandwiches. We have a full bar with 54 beers on tap including wine and spirits.
Old City Hall
Serving Bay City for over 20 years. Come enjoy what others have been talking about!