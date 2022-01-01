Go
Real Seafood Co. Bay City

Quite Simply, Seafood, as it Should Be!

199 Uptown Drive

Popular Items

Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake$7.95
flourless layered chocolate cake / peanut butter cream cheese filling / vanilla gelato
Vanilla Gelato$3.95
Jambalaya$23.95
chorizo sausage / rock shrimp / swordfish / blackened chicken / mushrooms / spicy Creole sauce / jasmine rice
Kids Shrimp$6.95
Side Caesar Salad$6.95
romaine / shaved parmesan / garlic croutons
Key Lime Pie$8.95
graham cracker crust./ raspberry sauce / housemade whipped cream
Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass$41.95
spinach / jasmine rice / ginger-soy sauce / wasabi sauce
Seafood Alfredo$28.95
fettuccine pasta / salmon / shrimp / scallops
Entrée House Salad$11.95
diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette
Side House Salad$6.95
diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette
Location

199 Uptown Drive

Bay City MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
