Real Seafood Co. Toledo

Quite Simply, Seafood As It Should Be.

22 Main Street

Popular Items

Fried Gulf Shrimp$24.95
cocktail sauce / lemon
Perch$34.95
Fresh perch has moist, semi-translucent flesh with no fishy odor. Cooked, the lean meat is white, with a mild, sweet flavor and firm but flaky texture.
Ribeye$37.95
Hand-cut / crispy fried onions
Dynamite Shrimp$12.95
fried Florida pink shrimp / green beans / crunchy wontons / sweet & spicy sauce
House Salad$6.95
diced tomato / red onion / white cheddar / shallot vinaigrette
Seafood Alfredo$28.95
Our excellent scallops, fresh salmon, and shrimp with a luxurious cream sauce.
Chilean Sea Bass$41.95
Chilean Sea Bass has a fabulous taste and an almost sinful mouth-feel. Its high-fat content keeps it moist during cooking and gives it a rich, moist, tender flavor profile that melts in your mouth. It has white flesh with large, tender flakes.
N.Y. Strip Steak$37.95
12 oz, center-cut, USDA Choice New York Strip
BOWL New England Chowder$8.95
We’ve been making this soup for over thirty years now, and we think we’ve got it right. Clams, cream, potatoes, and bacon are the backbone of this New England classic.
Baked Potato$4.95
Toledo MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
